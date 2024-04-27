Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has GBX 2,065 ($25.51) price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,925 ($23.78).

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.00) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($19.15) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.94) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.53) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,663.89 ($20.55).

Antofagasta Stock Performance

Antofagasta Increases Dividend

LON:ANTO opened at GBX 2,255 ($27.85) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86. The company has a market cap of £22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,365.67, a P/E/G ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.12. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,280 ($15.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,336 ($28.85). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,992.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,686.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,328.36%.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

