Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Purchases 4,800 Shares of Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.07 per share, with a total value of $105,936.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,869,167 shares in the company, valued at $41,252,515.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 11,300 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,860.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 23,495 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $510,781.30.

On Friday, April 19th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 13,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.15 per share, with a total value of $287,950.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 18,090 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $405,396.90.

On Monday, April 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 5,136 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $115,097.76.

On Friday, April 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 17,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $386,580.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 20,282 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $468,919.84.

On Monday, April 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 6,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $146,100.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.19 per share, for a total transaction of $125,950.00.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 2,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.92 per share, for a total transaction of $53,840.00.

CTRN opened at $22.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $26.34. Citi Trends, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $215.18 million for the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%.

CTRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 11,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Citi Trends by 60,229.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 33,126 shares in the last quarter.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

