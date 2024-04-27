Short Interest in Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Grows By 3,154.5%

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a growth of 3,154.5% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 358.0 days.
Vontobel Stock Performance
VONHF stock opened at C$62.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$62.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$60.88. Vontobel has a 52-week low of C$54.70 and a 52-week high of C$62.79.
Vontobel Company Profile
