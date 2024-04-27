Short Interest in Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Grows By 3,154.5%

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a growth of 3,154.5% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 358.0 days.

Vontobel Stock Performance

VONHF stock opened at C$62.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$62.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$60.88. Vontobel has a 52-week low of C$54.70 and a 52-week high of C$62.79.

Vontobel Company Profile

Vontobel Holding AG provides various financial services to private and institutional clients in Switzerland, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, North America, Liechtenstein, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Digital Investing segments.

