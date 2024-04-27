Gp Investments, Ltd. Acquires 28,258 Shares of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Stock

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gp Investments, Ltd. bought 28,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $70,079.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,755,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,352,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gp Investments, Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 26th, Gp Investments, Ltd. purchased 61,598 shares of IZEA Worldwide stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $171,242.44.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Gp Investments, Ltd. bought 6,620 shares of IZEA Worldwide stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $16,550.00.

IZEA Worldwide Price Performance

IZEA stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $3.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IZEA Worldwide ( NASDAQ:IZEA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.89 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 20.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IZEA Worldwide stock. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC owned 0.74% of IZEA Worldwide worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers software and professional services to connect brands and content creators in North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers IZEA Flex, its flagship platform for managing enterprise influencer marketing; and comprehensive expense management service to track and manage off-platform expenses related to influencer marketing campaigns.

