Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 264 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.7% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 316.8% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.15. 1,407,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,348,002. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The company has a market cap of $131.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.39.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

