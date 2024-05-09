Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $260.91. The company had a trading volume of 13,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,501. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.98. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $271.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

