Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 195,068 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,297,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 195,068 shares during the period. Plains All American Pipeline accounts for about 4.4% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $140,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 131.6% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 24,267,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,771,000 after acquiring an additional 13,787,485 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 67,031,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,026,923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406,683 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,772,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,006 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth $11,188,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 837.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 759,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,635,000 after buying an additional 678,585 shares during the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.15.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.67. 316,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,411,203. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.18. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $19.03.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.48%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

