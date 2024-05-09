Vivo Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 678,705 enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN)

Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 678,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,000. Vivo Capital LLC owned approximately 2.93% of enGene at the end of the most recent quarter.

enGene Price Performance

Shares of enGene stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.60. 3,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,382. enGene Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENGN shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on enGene in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on enGene in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on enGene in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of enGene in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds sold 47,854 shares of enGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $717,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,036,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,542,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

enGene Profile

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

