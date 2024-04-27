Scotiabank Lowers StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target to C$6.25

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SVI. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$6.06.

Shares of SVI opened at C$6.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33. StorageVault Canada has a twelve month low of C$3.68 and a twelve month high of C$7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.42.

In other StorageVault Canada news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,179.52.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

