Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 485 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum makes up about 0.9% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $181.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.73. The company has a market cap of $64.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

