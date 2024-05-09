QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.38.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

QuinStreet Stock Performance

QNST traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $18.22. The company had a trading volume of 684,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.03. QuinStreet has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.11.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 32.98% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $122.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.46 million. Analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,407 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $126,357.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,916.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QuinStreet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the third quarter worth $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

