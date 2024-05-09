Royal Bank of Canada Trims Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Target Price to $85.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.47.

Shares of SHOP traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.50. 14,126,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,877,325. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.74 and a 200-day moving average of $73.78. Shopify has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 696.89 and a beta of 2.20.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Shopify by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

