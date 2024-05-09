Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $417.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.55 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.
Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSE NUS traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.54. 347,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,981. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $619.73 million, a P/E ratio of 70.56 and a beta of 1.13.
Nu Skin Enterprises Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.34%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.
