Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Klaviyo updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Klaviyo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KVYO traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,112,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,387. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.85. Klaviyo has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $39.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KVYO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Klaviyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on Klaviyo in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Klaviyo in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Klaviyo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.81.

Insider Transactions at Klaviyo

In related news, insider Landon Edmond sold 3,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $85,611.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,117.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

