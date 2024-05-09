Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Issues Earnings Results

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.75 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 92.04% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Valvoline updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.450-1.650 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.45-1.65 EPS.

VVV stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,992. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $45.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.21 and its 200-day moving average is $38.40.

VVV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

