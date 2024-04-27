Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Price Target Raised to GBX 275 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Taseko Mines (LON:TKO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 235 ($2.90) to GBX 275 ($3.40) in a report issued on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Taseko Mines Price Performance

TKO stock opened at GBX 192 ($2.37) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 155.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 120.71. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of GBX 81 ($1.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 208 ($2.57). The stock has a market capitalization of £556.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,600.00 and a beta of 2.09.

Insider Activity at Taseko Mines

In related news, insider Robert Dickinson sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.15), for a total transaction of £1,680,000 ($2,075,098.81). In other news, insider Anu Dhir bought 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 348 ($4.30) per share, with a total value of £30,624 ($37,826.09). Also, insider Robert Dickinson sold 500,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.15), for a total value of £1,680,000 ($2,075,098.81). Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

