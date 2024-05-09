AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading 0.7% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $9.61 and last traded at $9.60. 2,554,368 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 11,710,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on AGNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jonestrading lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.79.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In other news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at $706,345.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $149,030 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at $45,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

