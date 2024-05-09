Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.00-0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.055-2.155 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.12 billion. Aaron’s also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.000-0.250 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AAN. TD Cowen began coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Aaron’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Aaron’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.50.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AAN

Aaron’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.55. 35,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,525. The company has a market cap of $237.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. Aaron’s has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $16.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average of $8.89.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.05 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.29%.

Aaron’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.