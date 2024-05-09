Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,377 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Finally, Sage Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $27.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -471.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $40.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.12.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

