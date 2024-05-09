The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,788 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 3,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 13,140 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.19.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.9 %

Home Depot stock traded up $6.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $345.36. 743,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,772. The company’s 50-day moving average is $360.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The firm has a market cap of $342.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

