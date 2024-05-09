Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 59,269 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 481% compared to the average daily volume of 10,208 put options.
In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.84% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bumble by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.
BMBL stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.94. 4,933,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,930,129. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.67. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $21.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.41 million. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. Bumble’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.
