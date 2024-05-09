Blume Capital Management Inc. Has $9.44 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Blume Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,329 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 2.5% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,065,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $446,303,000 after buying an additional 2,861,358 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Comcast by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 6,311,296 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $279,843,000 after buying an additional 1,907,973 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Comcast by 422.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,678,815 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $73,616,000 after buying an additional 1,357,756 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Comcast by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,689,476 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $207,931,000 after buying an additional 1,227,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,424,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,670,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,878,322. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $153.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.29.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

