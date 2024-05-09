Head to Head Contrast: Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) vs. Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM)

Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM – Get Free Report) and Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Triangle Petroleum has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Birchcliff Energy has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Triangle Petroleum and Birchcliff Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Birchcliff Energy 1.38% 0.45% 0.32%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triangle Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Birchcliff Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Triangle Petroleum and Birchcliff Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Birchcliff Energy has a consensus target price of $4.38, indicating a potential upside of 4.42%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than Triangle Petroleum.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Triangle Petroleum and Birchcliff Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Birchcliff Energy $548.41 million 2.05 $7.24 million $0.03 139.71

Birchcliff Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Triangle Petroleum.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Birchcliff Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Triangle Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Birchcliff Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Birchcliff Energy beats Triangle Petroleum on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triangle Petroleum

Triangle Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Oilfield Services. As of January 31, 2016, the company had leasehold interests in approximately 103,540 net acres in the Bakken Shale and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. It also offers oilfield services, including hydraulic pressure pumping, wireline, perforating, pump rental, workover, and other complementary services, as well as midstream services. The company was formerly known as Peloton Resources Inc. and changed its name to Triangle Petroleum Corporation in May 2005. Triangle Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

