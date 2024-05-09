Tanfield Group (LON:TAN) Stock Price Down 11.5%

Tanfield Group PLC (LON:TAN – Get Free Report) was down 11.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.55 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.55 ($0.04). Approximately 150,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 73,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.01 ($0.05).

Tanfield Group Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of £6.13 million, a PE ratio of 133.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.96, a current ratio of 49.04 and a quick ratio of 10.87.

Tanfield Group Company Profile

Tanfield Group PLC operates as an investment company. The company, through its 49% interest in Snorkel International Holdings LLC, produces self-propelled, towable, and push-around aerial lifts, including diesel and electric scissor lifts, mast lifts, telescopic boom lifts, and articulating booms. Tanfield Group PLC also, through its 5.76% interest in Smith Electric Vehicles Corp., designs and produces electric commercial vehicles for short haul urban fleets.

