DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DV. TheStreet raised DoubleVerify from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Macquarie upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.05.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DV

DoubleVerify Trading Down 38.6 %

NYSE:DV opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.25. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.11.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $1,706,463.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,668 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $1,706,463.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,004. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth about $962,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 55,322 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 33,499 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 44,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth $1,590,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.