HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $346.00

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 346 ($4.35) and last traded at GBX 341 ($4.28), with a volume of 146975 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 313 ($3.93).

HUTCHMED Stock Up 7.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 272.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 268.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,130.00 and a beta of 0.68.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

