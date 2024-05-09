Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IMRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Immuneering from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Immuneering from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Friday, March 15th.
Insider Transactions at Immuneering
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMRX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Immuneering by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Southport Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Immuneering in the third quarter worth $145,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Immuneering by 11.4% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.
Immuneering Price Performance
NASDAQ IMRX opened at $1.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -0.60. Immuneering has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $11.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.28.
Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts anticipate that Immuneering will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.
Immuneering Company Profile
Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.
