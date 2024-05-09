SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGMA opened at $4.52 on Monday. SigmaTron International has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 million, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.45.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.92 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMA. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in SigmaTron International in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 23.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

