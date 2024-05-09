Brokerages Set Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) PT at $10.38

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.38.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARI. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth $12,006,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,961,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,031,000 after acquiring an additional 120,055 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 789,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 78,833 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter worth about $793,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $765,000. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of ARI opened at $9.97 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 52.35, a quick ratio of 52.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.04%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -179.49%.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.
