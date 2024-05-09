Brokerages Set Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) PT at $10.38

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARI. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Institutional Trading of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,625 shares in the company, valued at $606,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth $12,006,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,961,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,031,000 after acquiring an additional 120,055 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 789,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 78,833 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter worth about $793,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $765,000. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ARI opened at $9.97 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 52.35, a quick ratio of 52.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.04%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -179.49%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

