Loop Capital Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $225.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target hoisted by Loop Capital from $215.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.62.

AMZN stock opened at $188.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.63. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $105.16 and a 1-year high of $189.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total value of $1,039,780,497.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 970,255,270 shares in the company, valued at $168,174,345,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,470,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total value of $1,039,780,497.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 970,255,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,174,345,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,198,961 shares of company stock worth $4,482,430,577. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $117,158,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,134,632 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $17,700,551,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,736,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,221,446,000 after purchasing an additional 295,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

