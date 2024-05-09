PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.43.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PWFL. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on PowerFleet in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of PowerFleet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in PowerFleet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,778,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,761,000 after purchasing an additional 549,495 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,974,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after buying an additional 147,408 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the 1st quarter worth about $5,874,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PowerFleet by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of PowerFleet by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 269,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 70,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $4.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.75. PowerFleet has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.71.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million. Analysts expect that PowerFleet will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

