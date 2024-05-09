PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.43.
A number of brokerages recently commented on PWFL. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on PowerFleet in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of PowerFleet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PWFL
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PowerFleet Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $4.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.75. PowerFleet has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.71.
PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million. Analysts expect that PowerFleet will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
PowerFleet Company Profile
PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PowerFleet
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.