Head to Head Contrast: KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) & Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS)

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) and KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vivos Therapeutics and KORU Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivos Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A KORU Medical Systems 0 0 4 0 3.00

KORU Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 55.56%. Given KORU Medical Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KORU Medical Systems is more favorable than Vivos Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

26.4% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of KORU Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of KORU Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vivos Therapeutics and KORU Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivos Therapeutics -98.42% -665.17% -122.48% KORU Medical Systems -45.24% -25.10% -18.73%

Risk and Volatility

Vivos Therapeutics has a beta of 8.03, meaning that its stock price is 703% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KORU Medical Systems has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vivos Therapeutics and KORU Medical Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivos Therapeutics $13.80 million 0.51 -$13.58 million ($11.05) -0.21 KORU Medical Systems $28.52 million 3.61 -$13.74 million ($0.28) -8.04

Vivos Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KORU Medical Systems. KORU Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vivos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

KORU Medical Systems beats Vivos Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring. The company also offers VivoScore Program, a screening and home sleep test in adults and children. It markets and sells its appliances, and related treatments and services to licensed professionals, primarily general dentists in the United States and Canada. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Littleton, Colorado.

About KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria. Its products include the FREEDOM60 syringe infusion system, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing products. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Mahwah, New Jersey.

