Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.40.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Diodes by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,650,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,997,000 after buying an additional 70,121 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,134,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,285,000 after acquiring an additional 47,472 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Diodes by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,709,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,635,000 after purchasing an additional 43,941 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,009,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,281,000 after purchasing an additional 166,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 14.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 912,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,955,000 after buying an additional 112,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DIOD stock opened at $74.56 on Thursday. Diodes has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.44.
Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.76 million. Diodes had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Diodes will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.
