Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.26 EPS

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.26, Briefing.com reports. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Compass Minerals International Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE CMP opened at $13.49 on Thursday. Compass Minerals International has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.27 million, a PE ratio of -9.24, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average is $20.96.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently -41.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CMP. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Compass Minerals International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

