Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for TrueBlue, Inc. Issued By Sidoti Csr (NYSE:TBI)

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TrueBlue in a report released on Tuesday, May 7th. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Riddick now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for TrueBlue’s current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for TrueBlue’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.24 million. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TBI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on TrueBlue from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

TrueBlue stock opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average is $12.86. TrueBlue has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $19.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TrueBlue in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in TrueBlue in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in TrueBlue by 46.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in TrueBlue during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TrueBlue

(Get Free Report)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

Featured Stories

