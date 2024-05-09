US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.000-3.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.5 billion-$38.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.8 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USFD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised US Foods from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.92.

Get US Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on US Foods

US Foods Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $52.36 on Thursday. US Foods has a 12-month low of $35.66 and a 12-month high of $54.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 1.42%. Analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $2,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,802,423.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

(Get Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.