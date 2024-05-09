Analysts Set Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Target Price at $39.78

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.78.

Several research firms have weighed in on G. StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

NYSE G opened at $32.38 on Thursday. Genpact has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $40.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 23.19%. Research analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Genpact by 83.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 47,979 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its holdings in Genpact by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 11,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in Genpact by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 35,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 32.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the third quarter valued at about $2,031,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

