Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) to Equal Weight

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the life sciences company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $45.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of IART stock opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.15.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $368.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.96 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter worth $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 82.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,037 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

