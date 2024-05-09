Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Receives $8.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXSGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $650,000. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pyxis Oncology Stock Down 2.5 %

Pyxis Oncology stock opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39. Pyxis Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.45.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.16. On average, research analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pyxis Oncology

(Get Free Report

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

