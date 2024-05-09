Brokerages Set Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target at $84.92

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.92.

NTRS has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

NTRS opened at $85.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.50. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $89.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 66.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $2,434,703.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,462,687.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,802,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $489,640,000 after buying an additional 3,387,002 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Northern Trust by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,533,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,783 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,665,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,532,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,891,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $581,539,000 after purchasing an additional 394,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

