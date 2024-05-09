The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Receives $109.48 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.48.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cooper Companies

Insider Buying and Selling at Cooper Companies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper Companies

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total value of $103,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,668 shares in the company, valued at $586,694.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total transaction of $5,521,104.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at $512,622.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $103,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,668 shares in the company, valued at $586,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 248.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 358.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of COO stock opened at $91.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 62.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $75.93 and a 1-year high of $104.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.06.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $931.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.93 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Free Report

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.