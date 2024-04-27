Bailard Inc. Purchases New Shares in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 68,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Newmark Group by 410.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,672,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,514 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Newmark Group by 361.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,106,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after buying an additional 866,924 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,349,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,236,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NMRK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $11.00 to $11.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Newmark Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.33.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Newmark Group had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.



