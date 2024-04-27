M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in M/I Homes by 200.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MHO opened at $120.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.13. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.28 and a 1 year high of $140.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 6.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.82. M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 2,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $316,263.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,342 shares in the company, valued at $300,970.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MHO. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

