Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $73.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TRMB. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.67.

Get Trimble alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Trimble

Trimble Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $56.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.90, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trimble has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $65.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.94.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other Trimble news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $297,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at $137,927.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $136,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,901 shares in the company, valued at $13,134,579.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $297,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,828 shares of company stock worth $1,013,519 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 383.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 220,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,881,000 after buying an additional 174,917 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 43.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 580,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,254,000 after buying an additional 176,139 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 40,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 13,899 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 20,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after buying an additional 74,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.