Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VERX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vertex from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Vertex from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vertex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.67.

Get Vertex alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VERX

Vertex Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX opened at $29.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.41. Vertex has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $35.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -299.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Vertex had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $154.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.44 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vertex

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 791,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $23,773,546.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,554,641 shares in the company, valued at $46,716,962.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 8,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $245,632.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 791,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $23,773,546.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,554,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,716,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,161,048 shares of company stock valued at $35,034,678 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vertex in the first quarter valued at $209,000. 59.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex

(Get Free Report)

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.