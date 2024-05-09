A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Receives $90.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.67.

AOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $2,048,020.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,072.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $2,048,020.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,072.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $836,990.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $800,176.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,817 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,415. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algebris UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.3% in the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 6,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AOS opened at $85.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $63.88 and a 1 year high of $89.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $978.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.91 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

