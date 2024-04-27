International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 753.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $167.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.60 and a 200-day moving average of $170.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.20%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

