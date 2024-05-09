Head-To-Head Comparison: 3M (NYSE:MMM) versus AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) and AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 3M and AngioDynamics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3M $32.65 billion 1.63 -$7.00 billion ($12.72) -7.57 AngioDynamics $324.01 million 0.73 -$52.44 million ($4.84) -1.22

AngioDynamics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 3M. 3M is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AngioDynamics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3M 1 8 2 0 2.09 AngioDynamics 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for 3M and AngioDynamics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

3M presently has a consensus price target of $103.70, suggesting a potential upside of 7.63%. AngioDynamics has a consensus price target of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 141.94%. Given AngioDynamics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AngioDynamics is more favorable than 3M.

Risk & Volatility

3M has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, AngioDynamics has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.3% of 3M shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of AngioDynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of 3M shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of AngioDynamics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 3M and AngioDynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3M -21.57% 95.80% 10.50% AngioDynamics -60.21% -3.48% -2.68%

Summary

AngioDynamics beats 3M on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles. Its Transportation and Electronics segment provides ceramic solutions; attachment/bonding products, films, sound, and temperature management for transportation vehicles; premium large format graphic films for advertising and fleet signage; light management films and electronics assembly solutions; packaging and interconnection solutions; semiconductor production materials; data centers solutions; and reflective signage for highway, and vehicle safety. The company's Consumer segment provides consumer bandages, braces, supports, and consumer respirators; home cleaning products; retail abrasives, paint accessories, car care DIY products, picture hanging, and consumer air quality solutions; and stationery products. It offers its products through e-commerce and traditional wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. 3M Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc. provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease. The company's thrombus management portfolio includes AlphaVac system, an emergent mechanical aspiration device that eliminates the need for perfusionist support; thrombolytic catheters that are used to deliver thrombolytic agents, which are drugs to dissolve blood clots in hemodialysis access grafts, arteries, veins, and surgical bypass grafts; and AngioVac circuit is indicated for extracorporeal circulatory support for periods of up to six hours including off-the-shelf pump, filter, and reinfusion cannula, to facilitate venous drainage as part of an extracorporeal bypass procedure. In addition, it offers NanoKnife IRE Ablation System, an alternative to traditional thermal ablation for the surgical ablation of soft tissue; and peripheral products, which includes angiographic catheters and diagnostic and interventional guidewires, percutaneous drainage catheters, and coaxial micro-introducer kits used during peripheral diagnostic and interventional procedures. The company also provides drainage catheters for multi-purpose/general, nephrostomy, and biliary drainage; micro Access kits provides interventional physicians a smaller introducer system for minimally invasive procedures; VenaCure EVLT system that are used in endovascular laser procedures to treat superficial venous disease; and Solero MTA System includes solero microwave generator and the specially designed solero MW applicators. AngioDynamics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

