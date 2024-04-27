Bailard Inc. Purchases 3,187 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 103.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 24,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $133.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.55. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $105.51 and a one year high of $137.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.76.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

