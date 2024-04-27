Bailard Inc. Lowers Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Bailard Inc. lowered its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRG. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 280.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 8,241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Shares of KRG stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.29. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

